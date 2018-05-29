BBGH Named To Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals In America list

Box Butte General Hospital (BBGH) in Alliance, NE was recently named one of the Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) in the country for Quality and Patient Perspective.

The Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals, including BBGH, scored best among critical access hospitals as determined by The Chartis Center for Rural Health in the categories of Quality and Patient Perspective. The rankings were recently announced by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA). An awards ceremony will be held during NRHA’s Critical Access Hospital Conference in September in Kansas City, Mo.

The Top 20 Critical Access Hospital “winners” are those hospitals who have achieved success in the overall performance based on a composite rating from eight indices of strength: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspectives, cost, charge and financial stability. This group was selected from The Chartis Center for Rural Health’s 2018 Top 100 CAH list, which was released earlier this year.

Those hospitals that have been recognized as Top 20 Critical Access Hospital “best practice recipients” have achieved success in one of two key areas of performance:

Quality index: A rating of hospital performance based on the percentile rank across the five categories of Hospital Compare Process of Care measures.

A rating of hospital performance based on the percentile rank across the five categories of Hospital Compare Process of Care measures. Patient perspective index: A rating of hospital performance based on the percentile rank on two Hospital Compare HCAHPS measures (“Overall Rating” and “Highly Recommend)”.

“BBGH is proud of the efforts of its physicians, non-physician providers, and staff who have contributed to our hospital achieving this designation,” said Lori Mazanec, CEO of BBGH. “Our results as a Top 20 Critical Access Hospital means our community can count on us to deliver the services they need now and in the future. A few years ago we adopted ‘Great Things are Happening Here’ as our tag line for all that we do, along with being ‘The Greatest Place to Receive Care, to Work, and to Practice Medicine.’ I think this honor puts an exclamation point on those statements. I couldn’t be more proud and blessed to be a part of our BBGH family.”

About the National Rural Health Association

NRHA is a nonprofit organization working to improve the health and wellbeing of rural Americans and providing leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communications, education and research. NRHA membership is made up of 21,000 diverse individuals and organizations, all of whom share the common bond of an interest in rural health. For more information, visitRuralHealthWeb.org.

About The Chartis Group

The Chartis Group® (Chartis) provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the health care industry. With an unparalleled depth of expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, informatics and technology, and health analytics, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children’s hospitals and health care service organizations achieve transformative results. Learn more at Chartisrural.com.