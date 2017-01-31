BBGH Lung Screening Changes for Today

According to BBGH Communications Specialist Brian Kuhn, “Due to unexpected demand, a few people coming in for the 9am to 11am free lung screening event at BBGH today have had to be rescheduled to come back at 2:00pm for their screening. For those still planning to come in for the 9-11am sessions, please reschedule for the afternoon session. As a result of the unexpected demand, the Respiratory Therapy team hosting the event is asking people who plan to attend the 3pm to 5pmscreening to please come in a half-hour earlier to sign up (2:30pm). Thank you for your patience!”