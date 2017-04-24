BBGH Donates Automated External Defibrillator To YMCA



Box Butte General Hospital CEO Lori Mazanec (right) and Chief Nursing Officer Carolyn Jones (left) present the Alliance Area Family YMCA Executive Director Mara Andersen (center) with a donation of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) on Monday, April 17. An AED is a portable electronic device that automatically diagnoses life threatening heart health issues such as irregular heartbeat or cardiac arrest. “The device is relatively simple to use, mainly taught in first aid classes or basic life support,” said Ms. Mazanec. This will be the YMCA’s first AED on site.

“AEDs are incredibly critical in saving peoples’ lives by assisting with CPR administration,” said Ms. Andersen. “We are so relieved and so happy about finally having one in our facility. It’s been on our wish list for many, many years, and for BBGH to so generously donate this machine to us, is beyond words. We are immensely thankful for their partnership, their support, and their dedication to health and safety. We hope we never need to use it, but our members can now be sure that our staff will be absolutely prepared to intervene in a critical situation.”

The AED machine will be placed in a centrally located position within the YMCA and several staff members at the facility will be trained on how to properly use it within the coming months.

Box Butte General Hospital is an equal opportunity employer.