BBGH Auxiliary Donates Over $85,000 … And A Lamborghini



The Box Butte General Hospital (BBGH) Auxiliary, represented here by officers and members recently visiting the hospital, is pretty amazing in its ability to raise funds for BBGH operations. They announced this week that they are donating over $85,000 to the Box Butte Health Foundation (BBHF) Capital Campaign and paid for this cool green Lamborghini at a bargain basement price of just $231. Of course, the huge sum of money donated to BBHF is greatly appreciated, as is the donation for the radio control car, which is used to transport little kids scheduled for surgical procedures at the hospital. "The kids just love being driven down to their appointments," said surgical nurse manager Kaitlyn Stabnow. "It does wonders in alleviating any anxiety they may have. We appreciate it so much."