BBGH Auxiliary donated $41,269 to hospital in 2016

The Box Butte General Hospital Auxiliary had a banner year in 2016, donating a total of $41,269 to the hospital during the year. The amount was announced at the Auxiliary’s Annual Dinner held Sunday evening, January 15 at the West Side Event Center.

President Linda Morrison broke down the donations for the members present: $35,000 to the Box Butte Health Foundation (mentioning that the Auxiliary plans to donate more in February of this year that will fulfill its multi-year pledge of raising $100,000 for the BBHF’s Capital Campaign);

$3,998 for a floor scrubber for the new addition;

$1,627 for Environmental Services Uniforms;

$362 for Auxiliary Lanyards; and $282 for Care Notes for Waiting Rooms.

The Auxiliary also unanimously appointed Jane Kusek to a two year term as the Auxiliary’s Historian (second from right in the above photo). She was the only officer elected, as the rest of her peers were in the first year of their terms in 2016. Welcoming her are fellow 2017 Auxiliary Officers, l-r – First Vice President Linda Miller, Recording Secretary Deanna Darveau, Second Vice President Shari Harris, Corresponding Secretary Barb Burke, Ms. Kusek, and President Linda Morrison. Treasurer Gina Briggs (inset) was unable to attend.

By: Brian C. Kuhn