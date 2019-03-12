BBGH and Regional West: winter weather preparations

The following information from Box Butte General Hospital (BBGH) concerns operation changes due to the potential impact of the blizzard forecast for Wed., March 13 into Thursday, March 14, 2019.



Please note: All essential services at Box Butte General Hospital will remain open.

The GNMSS clinic in Alliance is planning to remain open with Dr. Boyer, Sally Bryner, Kristin Ferguson and support staff. BBGH will maintain updates on its Facebook page.

Changes to our services for Wednesday, March 13th and Thursday March 14th will include:

Both satellite clinics in Hemingford and Hyannis will be closed.

No Meals on Wheels for Wednesday, March 13 th (a decision will be made at a later date, based on the Alliance Public Schools)

(a decision will be made at a later date, based on the Alliance Public Schools) Wellness Center Fitness classes are cancelled on Wednesday including 5:30 am Total Body Tone, Express Fit at 11:30 am and 12:00 pm and then Thursday’s Total Body Tone at 5:30 am and Senior Fit in the morning on Thursday.

The Gift Box will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Heavy amounts of snow can cause blockage of vents in a home. Box Butte General Hospital encourages everyone to change the batteries in their carbon monoxide detectors.

If a medical emergency occurs, the hospital encourages residents to call 911 and wait for Emergency Services for transport. Please be advised delays in response are possible as snow plows will potentially have to accompany ambulances.

Residents are urged to:

Refill essential medications ahead of the storm from their pharmacy

If absolutely needing to travel in town for an appointment, call ahead to let them know you are coming and to make sure they are open

Take it easy when shoveling snow. According to the Centers for Disease Control, “cold weather puts an extra strain on the heart. If you have heart disease or high blood pressure, follow your doctor’s advice about shoveling snow or performing other hard work in the cold.” Warm up and stretch before starting snow removal Dress appropriately for snow removal. Wear mittens, hat, warm socks and boots Determine the amount of time you will spend outside shoveling snow before you take a break Use a shovel that is sized for you to help prevent a back injury. Lift with your legs, not your back. Keep your back straight. Turn your whole body, don’t twist If the snow is too heavy try pushing it instead of lifting it. Consider snow removal more frequently instead of waiting to for the snow fall to pass, (removing it all at one time) When the snow is clear consider spreading sand, salt, or kitty litter to prevent ice formation on cement walks and stairs If you use a snow blower take the time to be familiar with it. Read the instructions so you know how to safely operate it



Go to the www.bbgh.org home page and click on “Injury Prevention” for a comprehensive list of winter safety information.

As Regional West prepares for the approaching blizzard, the hospital is open and operational.



“Regional West has put our inclement weather plan into action to make sure the patients in our facility, as well as those arriving at the Emergency Department receive the care that is needed.” said Tim Osterholm, Regional West Chief Operating Officer.

Regional West Urgent Care will be open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Community Pharmacy will be open Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

All Regional West Physicians Clinic clinics will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Regional West Community Health’s adult walk-in immunization clinic scheduled for Wednesday is cancelled.

Regional West’s Pastors meet and greet for Wednesday has been cancelled.

The Breast Health Center will not be having walk in Wednesday mammography screenings.

The Emergency Department will remain open for those experiencing emergent health concerns.