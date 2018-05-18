BBDC Takes Over Tourism, Events In Alliance, Full Council Audio

The Alliance City Council met on Tuesday night to discuss the rehabilation of Runway 8/26 at the Alliance airport. Werner Construction of Hastings got the bid award in the amount of $3,678, 595. Council and the City of Alliance has been working with their insurance carrier and Vitalix for the reconstruction of the Airport storage building No.3000 that was destroyed by a tornado last year. Bids have been received for this project and the successful bidder is K.L. Wood and Company in the amount of $530,115. The bid award includes alternates which were requested and paid for by Vitalix in the amount of $49,115.

The City has received a request from the Alliance Spartan Baseball Program to provide signage at the Bower/Shankland Ballfield to acknowledge their corporate sponsor, First National Bank.

City Staff has been working with Box Butte Development Corporation (BBDC) regarding the potential for them to expand the services they provide to the City to include tourism and event promotions. You can hear the full audio of the council meeting below.