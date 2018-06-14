BBDC Chelsie Herian Talks About Business Growth In Alliance, Hemingford

The City of Alliance is growing, along with the Village of Hemingford and Box Butte County as a whole. Two new pharmacies are coming into downtown Alliance, along with the relocated Family Vision Clinic. Hemingford is looking into getting a new clinic, and a new bar just opened recently. Highway 385 is nearing completion in its first step, bringing with it a new hotel, a new drive-thru coffee shop, and the relocated and expanded Bomgaar’s. We sat down for an interview with Box Butte Development Corporation’s Chelsie Herian to talk about the business growth, economy, Heritage Days, Bands on the Bricks, and why more businesses should think about making Alliance their home. You can hear the interview below.