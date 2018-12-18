Bayard student awarded Nebraska new car and truck dealers scholarship

SCOTTSBLUFF – Western Nebraska Community College student Justin Barnes of Bayard was recently awarded the Nebraska New Car and Truck Dealers Association Scholarship. The $1,500 scholarship helps Barnes purchase the tools he needs to complete his course work and obtain his degree from WNCC. Barnes is expected to receive his Automotive Technology certificate in May 2020.
Qualifications for the scholarship include a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5, pursuing an associate degree, enrolled full-time in a program, and the major course of study in Automotive Technology or Auto Body Technology.
