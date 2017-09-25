Bayard Public Schools, City Of Chadron Honored With The Governor’s Wellness Award



Two Panhandle businesses were honored with the Governor’s Wellness Award at the recent Panhandle Safety & Wellness Conference & Awards Luncheon in Gering. Bayard Public Schools and City of Chadron received the Grower Award for growing the seeds for wellness at their organizations.

Since the award was created ten years ago, 383 total awards have been distributed across the state-54 in 2017 alone.

Governor Ricketts noted, “These awards symbolize what we hold dear to Nebraska – commitment to our people! Organizations that put their people first reap tremendous rewards including a positive culture, happy, healthy and safe people and increased productivity.”

He added, “Wellness and safety are strategic business decisions with nearly a 6:1 return on investment, but most importantly, it is the right thing to do for the citizens of this great state!”

This past year, Governor’s Wellness Award recipients increased physical activity by 16%, decreased tobacco use by nearly 9%, and decreased obesity by nearly 3%.

At Bayard Public Schools, staff have improved consumption of fruit and vegetables by 11% and decreased risk for saturated fat consumption by 10%. In addition, there has been an 11% increase in those meeting physical activity requirements. They offer National Diabetes Prevention Program not just for employees but the community as well. They’ve also started a small garden.

The City of Chadron has increased the percentage of employees meeting wellness goals. They are documenting measurable changes in absenteeism cost with $236 less cost for individuals with no health risks as compared to employees with health risks. As the impact of healthy eating, exercise, sleep patterns, and stress management becomes more and more clear, the city continues to advocate for employee wellness.

Assistant Health Director Jessica Davies touted, “We are so proud of each of these organizations for their commitment to employee health. They are certainly leaders in the region and we commend them for helping build a culture of wellness in this area.”

For additional information about worksite wellness, visit www.pphd.org/pwwc.html or call Davies at 308-487-3600 extension 101. The Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council is proudly part of Panhandle Public Health District. The Council specializes in supporting employers in the Panhandle region. We recognize that many employers support a diverse and remote workforce and offer innovative ways to overcome the challenge of working with a virtual team. We understand that many of our employers do not have full-time wellness resources and work to provide resources and training to make running a worksite wellness program as easy as possible.

Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety and quality of life for all who live, learn, work and play in the Panhandle. Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle community.