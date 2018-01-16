Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

Bayard, Minatare, Garden County Move into Boys MAC Tourney Semifinals

by Leave a Comment

2018 Minuteman Activities Conference Tournament (MAC Tourney)

Boys

January 15 – Monday

#1 Creek Valley – Bye

#4 Bayard 51, #5 Potter-Dix 23

#3 Minatare 62, #6 South Platte 38

#2 Garden County 64, #7 Leyton 27

 

January 18 – Thursday – Bridgeport High School

3:00 – Boys Semifinals – #1 Creek Valley vs. #4 Bayard

6:30 – Boys Semifinals – #2 Garden County vs. #3 Minatare

 

January 20 – Saturday – Bridgeport High School

3:00 – Boys 3rd Place

6:30 – Boys Championship

 

 

Girls

January 16 – Tuesday

#1 Potter-Dix vs. #8 Minatare – 6:30 – at PDHS

#4 Creek Valley vs. #5 South Platte – 6:30 – at CVHS

#3 Leyton vs. #6 Garden County – 6:30 – at LHS

#2 Bayard vs. #7 Banner County – 6:30 – at Bayard HS

 

January 18 – Thursday – Bridgeport High School

4:45 – Girls Semifinal #1

8:00 – Girls Semifinal #2

 

January 20 – Saturday – Bridgeport HS

4:45 – Girls 3rd Place

8:00 – Girls Championship

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *