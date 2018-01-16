Bayard, Minatare, Garden County Move into Boys MAC Tourney Semifinals

2018 Minuteman Activities Conference Tournament (MAC Tourney)
Boys
January 15 – Monday
#1 Creek Valley – Bye
#4 Bayard 51, #5 Potter-Dix 23
#3 Minatare 62, #6 South Platte 38
#2 Garden County 64, #7 Leyton 27
January 18 – Thursday – Bridgeport High School
3:00 – Boys Semifinals – #1 Creek Valley vs. #4 Bayard
6:30 – Boys Semifinals – #2 Garden County vs. #3 Minatare
January 20 – Saturday – Bridgeport High School
3:00 – Boys 3rd Place
6:30 – Boys Championship
Girls
January 16 – Tuesday
#1 Potter-Dix vs. #8 Minatare – 6:30 – at PDHS
#4 Creek Valley vs. #5 South Platte – 6:30 – at CVHS
#3 Leyton vs. #6 Garden County – 6:30 – at LHS
#2 Bayard vs. #7 Banner County – 6:30 – at Bayard HS
January 18 – Thursday – Bridgeport High School
4:45 – Girls Semifinal #1
8:00 – Girls Semifinal #2
January 20 – Saturday – Bridgeport HS
4:45 – Girls 3rd Place
8:00 – Girls Championship
