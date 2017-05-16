Bayard Man Gets Probation In Crash Death Of Alliance Woman

CHADRON, Neb. (AP) — A 29-year-old man has been given 24 months of probation for the crash death of an Alliance woman.

Court records say Trevor Teichroeb, of Bayard, was sentenced Monday. He’d pleaded no contest in January to misdemeanor vehicular homicide.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 68-year-old Barbara Fritzler was fatally injured Oct. 18 last year while waiting for a pilot car at a construction site on U.S. Highway 26, about a mile and a half east (3 kilometers) of Minatare. The patrol says Teichroeb’s pickup truck rammed into the rear of Fritzler’s car, knocking it into a vehicle ahead of hers.