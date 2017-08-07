Bat Program This Week at Chadron State Park

CHADRON, Neb. — The public is invited to learn about bats during a program at Chadron State Park. Participants will meet at the lagoon shelter Friday, Aug. 11, at 8 p.m.

Specialists from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the University of Nebraska at Lincoln will present the program about the often-misunderstood flying mammals. UNL researchers are in the region this week collecting data, and will be capturing bats during Friday’s program if weather permits.

The program is open to the public free of charge but a park entry permit is required for vehicles.