Bat program next up in state park speaker series in Dawes County

CRAWFORD, Neb. — A summer speaker series in northwestern Nebraska’s two state parks continues with a program about the fascinating and often misunderstood flying mammals of the night — bats.

Amanda Filipi, a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission outdoor education specialist, will deliver the presentation Friday, June 28, at 8 p.m. It will be at Fort Robinson State Park’s Soldier Creek Campground shelter house, just off U.S. Highway 20. The program is targeted to park visitors of all ages.

The series of presentations is a collaboration of the National Park Service’s Agate Fossil Beds National Monument, the U.S. Forest Service’s Hudson-Meng Education and Research Center and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The programs are open to the public free of charge but vehicles must have a Nebraska Park Entry Permit, available at outdoornebraska.org or from vendors throughout the state.