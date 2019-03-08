Bass Pro Shops closing Cabela’s Sidney distribution center

SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) – Bass Pro Shops intends to close its Cabela’s distribution center in Sidney, cutting more jobs from the western Nebraska city.

Bass Pro Shops said Thursday that the closure “is being taken as a result of an extensive review of all Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s operations, including independent analysis by global logistics experts and shipping companies.” The analysis showed the 77-year-old Sidney facility handled less volume than all of its other distribution centers.

The Cabela’s merchandise return center in Oshkosh also is being closed.

Closing the Sidney center will result in the loss of 121 jobs, while 41 jobs will be eliminated at the Oshkosh facility.

Cabela’s once employed around 2,000 people in Sidney before it was bought by Bass Pro Shops, which is based in Springfield, Missouri. The deal was completed in September 2017.