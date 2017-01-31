Baseball bans hacker for life; Raiders stadium deal loses $650 million in funding; Kansas Jayhawk charged

NBA

The Miami Heat have quietly put together the longest winning streak currently in the NBA — eight games. Goran Dragic scored 20 points, Dion Waiters added 19 and the Miami posted a 104-96 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. James Johnson had 17, Rodney McGruder scored 13 and Hassan Whiteside added 12 for Miami. Waiters and Dragic combined to hand out 17 assists for the Heat, who took the lead for good with a 17-0 run late in the first half.

Robert Covington had 23 points and 10 rebounds to rally the Philadelphia 76ers to a 122-119 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Sixers overcame 46 points from DeMarcus Cousins and won again without injured center Joel Embiid, who’s out for three games with a knee contusion.

Isaiah Thomas scored 24 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter and the Boston Celtics held off the Detroit Pistons 113-109 to extend their winning streak to four. Thomas has scored at least 20 in his last 32 straight games.

Tuesday Night’s Games

New Orleans at Toronto N-Y Knicks at Washington Sacramento at Houston Oklahoma City at San Antonio Charlotte at Portland Denver at L.A. Lakers

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The 21th-ranked Duke Blue Devils have posted back-to-back victories for the first time since early January. Duke defeated 20th-ranked Notre Dame 84-74 behind Grayson Allen’s 21 points. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and a career-high 14 rebounds.

Kansas forward Carlton Bragg has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and remains suspended indefinitely from the third-ranked Jayhawks. A Lawrence court official confirmed that Bragg was given a notice to appear in court after police said they found two glass smoking devices with residue inside. The paraphernalia was found last month while university police were investigating a reported rape at McCarthy Hall, which houses the basketball team on campus.

Tuesday Night’s Games

(7) West Virginia at Iowa St. Georgia at (8) Kentucky (10) Wisconsin at Illinois Pittsburgh at (12) North Carolina (22) Creighton at (16) Butler (17) Maryland at Ohio St.

MLB

The Cardinals have been ordered by Major League Baseball to pay Houston $2 million dollars and give the Astros two picks in this year’s draft for an employee hacking the Astros. Commissioner Rob Manfred also banned former St. Louis scouting executive Christopher Correa for life. Correa pleaded guilty to five counts of unauthorized access of a protected computer from 2013 to at least 2014 and last July was sentenced by a federal judge to 46 months in prison and ordered to pay the Astros $279,038.65 in restitution.

NFL

Casino mogul Sheldon Adelson has pulled out of a plan to build a $1.9 billion domed stadium for the NFL’s Oakland Raiders to move to Las Vegas.

In a terse statement, Adelson declared that he had been excluded from talks before the team sent a lease proposal last week to the public board that will own the 65,000-seat stadium.

Adelson had pledged $650 million and the Raiders $500 million, with the stadium authority putting up $750 million in Las Vegas tax revenues.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval’s office says the proposal now is for the Raiders to invest $1.15 billion and accept operating responsibilities.

The Raiders had no immediate comment.

