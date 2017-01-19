Barn Dances Two Weekends in a Row Starting Saturday

The annual KCOW, Doube Q Country Barn Dance has been a tradition every year, and last year all employee owners at Eagle Radio handed off the great event to Cattle Capital Rodeo. The “Real” Barn Dance is this coming Saturday night at the Eagles in Alliance with doors opening at 8pm, and music at 9pm. You can dance, and jive the night away with Kodaka, South Dakota’s Westbound band. Westbound has been entertaining people for over 14 years. They are classic and new country mixed together with just the right amount of rock-n-roll. This is a 21 and over dance.

Then next Saturday, January 28th polish up your boots again for the SC Party Productions Barn Dance with local musicians Kalin Krohe Reference, and Shane Keane. Both local musicians have recorded music in Nashville, Tennessee. Local music starts at 7pm. Bryan Sherlock will be DJ’in country, and western music from 9pm – 1am.