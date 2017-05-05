Barbara Jean (Stewart) Miles, 73

Barbara Jean (Stewart) Miles, died Friday, April 28, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff Nebraska at the age of 73.

Barb was born June 26, 1943 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the youngest of six children born to Gerald Allen and Mary Elizabeth (Malloy) Stewart. Barb and her family moved to Alliance when she was a toddler. Barb graduated from Alliance High School in 1961. Barb was an active athlete especially in swimming and diving. Most of her youth was spent as a lifeguard at the swimming pool. Barb also attended Chadron State College.

Barb became the Clerk of Court for Box Butte County in 1965, taking over the position from her father at the time of his death and a job she loved very much. On August 30, 1969 she married James Neil Miles and moved to Hiland, Wyoming and became a rancher’s wife for the next 20 years. Barb took on the job she loved the most, mother of her three children; she was very active in whatever her children were doing. In 1998 she returned to Alliance to work for Dayco and Parker Hannifin until her health forced her to retire in 2007. Barb loved to spend time with family, friends and her animals. She loved all children as if they were her own. She loved to gamble taking a yearly trip to Deadwood and to drink a good cup of coffee.

She will be dearly missed by her children Mary Margret Miles of Alliance, James Noah Miles and wife Megan of Hemingford, and Charles Stewart Miles and wife Sheri of rural Alliance; her three granddaughters, Dali Rae, Samantha Kelly, and Kail Grace; her brother, Michael of Pasadena Ca; sister-in-law Patsy Stewart of Colorado Springs, CO; and brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Cecelia Kasper of Riverton Wyoming along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Brothers Gerald, James and Richard (Butch) and Sister Mary Helen.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday May 13, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, Barb’s wishes were for donations to be made to the Box Butte General Hospital Dialysis Unit or the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department.

