Barbara Jean Ligman, 82, passed away Sunday, June 10, 2018 at Poudre Valley

Hospital in Fort Collins, CO.

She was born on June 27, 1935 in Superior, WI to George and Rose (Sislo) Nollet.

On August 11, 1956 she was united in marriage to Lawrence V. Ligman at Saint

Stanislaus Catholic Church in Superior. To this union, 4 children were born.

Her husband’s railroad career took them to various communities before moving

to Alliance in 1979. While in Alliance she was active in Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

She was a loving devoted wife and mother. She loved to laugh and was always on the

positive side even through the very difficult struggles of her stroke. For a number of

years she was involved with the home outreach program and also had worked as the

Librarian at St. Agnes Academy. Along with her husband and daughter, they operated

Becky’s Creativities Ceramic Shop for 15 years.

She is survived by her husband, Lawrence, her children, Dale Ligman of Lancaster, CA,

Becky Lessert (Bret) of Alliance, Gene Ligman (Thahn) of Vancouver, WA and her

daughter-in-law, Alice Ligman of Mound City, KS. She is also survived by her grand-

children, Cheney Ligman, Kelsey Cosgrove, Kyle Ligman, Tyler Ligman, Jack Ligman,

Krista Ligman, Michaela Ligman, Ben Ligman, Desirae McLaughlin, Chloe Herrera,

Paul Ligman and Laura Ligman and 3 great-grandchildren. Her sister, Dotty Moe

(Roger) of Prairie Du Sac, WI also survives.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Larry Ligman and

her grandson, Drew Ligman.

Funeral services will be Friday, June 15 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church

with Father Tim Stoner officiating. Burial will be in Nebraska Veterans Cemetery.

Wake services will be Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at the church. Visitation will be Thursday

from 1-4 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Funeral Home.

Memorials may be given to St. Agnes Academy Foundation.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.