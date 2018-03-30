Bands On The Bricks Announces 2018 Concert Line-Up



Box Butte Development Corporation would like to announce the Bands on the Bricks concert lineup for 2018. This will be the 4th year for the concert series in downtown Alliance and will be the first year in the newly established Iron Horse District. The Bands on the Bricks concert series is an opportunity for the community and surrounding areas to come together to meet new friends and enjoy some great music, food, and beverages. This is an essential role in our economic development. There will be four Friday nights in July and we also added in one for Saturday night during Heritage Days. We have also added in a “Bands on the Butte” in Hemingford to kick off fair week!

The series is free for those attending and is solely based on sponsorships. Our sponsorships have changed so be sure to check them out. There will be free T-Shirts with every sponsorship level and some amazing perks for the business owners. The series would not be possible without all of the amazing support of the community. We truly appreciate all of the sponsors. If you are interested in sponsoring this event, please call Elizabeth Fritzler at 762-1800. Bands on the Bricks 2018 Lineup: Friday, July 6th: Crossroad Station (country)

Friday, July 13th: DD & the Fayrohs (60’s & 70’s)

Friday, July 20th: Joey Leone’s Chop Shop (classic rock & blues)

Saturday, July 21st: Loaded Dice (cover)

Friday, July 27th: 35th & Taylor (alternative rock w/heavy blues) Bands on the Butte Hemingford, NE: Friday, August 3rd : The Cold Hard Cash Show (Johnny Cash tribute) : The Cold Hard Cash Show (Johnny Cash tribute) All concert times will be from 6-9pm. We hope to see you all out for this amazing, family friendly event!