Bambi And Friends Visit KCOW Parking Lot

A parking lot littered with crab apples does occasionally reap benefits. This morning, at the KCOW Studios on West 10th St. in Alliance, we were greeted by two special guests. The photo gallery below shows our dear, deer visitors munching on the apples and enjoying the last day of summer.

We thought we might see more diners take advantage of our free lunch…but soon the arrival of a visitor to the parking lot sent them scurrying away. An “Open Mic” write-in item being dropped off caused the doe dine and dash.

Animal visitors are nothing new to KCOW’s Alliance studios; we are frequented by rabbits, cats (feral and otherwise), squirrels, chipmunks and disc jockeys.

Special thanks to Panhandle Post News Director Kalin Krohe for snapping the photos below. -Wenty