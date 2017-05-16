Baker Named AHS Head Boys Basketball Coach

Michael Baker has been involved with Alliance Basketball since 2000 when he began teaching Social Science at Alliance High School. At Monday nights APS Board of Education meeting, Baker was appointed as Head Boys Basketball Coach for a second time. Baker coached freshmen boys basketball for 2 seasons (2000-2002) before becoming an assistant coach under Ed Sughroue and then Mark Kamerzell (2003-2007). He took over as head boys coach in the 2007-08 season. Baker served as the Bulldog Head Boys coach for 6 seasons, leading Alliance to the State Tournament in 2008. He resigned following the 2013 season to spend more time with his family, but was still involved with basketball at the middle school level. He has also served as Middle School and Freshman football coach. He has previous coaching experience at Wheeler Central High School in Bartlett, NE. Giltner High School, in Giltner, NE. and Atwood Unified Schools in Atwood, KS.

Baker is a graduate of Sioux County High School in Harrison, NE and and received his Bachelor’s Degree from Doane College in Crete, NE and Masters from Chadron State College.