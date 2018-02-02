Bag Policy To Be Enforced At State Wrestling Meet In Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — CenturyLink Center officials are reminding wrestling fans coming to Omaha for the state high school tournament in two weeks that the arena’s clear bag policy will be enforced.

Fans will be allowed to have clear plastic bags to carry personal items. They can measure 12 inches tall, 12 inches long, and 6 inches wide. Small or clutch-sized purses or wallets not exceeding 4.5 inches tall by 6.5 inches long will be allowed. So will one-gallon, clear plastic freezer bags.

One bag is permitted per person.

No large or oversized purses, backpacks or fanny-packs will be allowed past security.

Bags of medical necessity will be tagged and admitted into the facility. Individuals carrying medical bags are asked to identify the bag to security checkpoint personnel.