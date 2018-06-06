Back on the road, back to winning for Rockies; Recaps from across the Majors Tuesday

Chris Iannetta and Carlos Gonzalez gave the Rockies a lead big enough that their struggling bullpen could hold on.

Iannetta hit a two-run homer off Anthony DeSclafani in his return to the mound, and Gonzalez added an impressive three-run sho t Tuesday night, powering the Colorado Rockies to a 9-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

The Rockies ended a four-game losing streak that was their longest since they dropped eight in a row last June. They’d blown a lead in all four losses, and wound up using their closer to finish it off after leading 9-1 on Tuesday.

“Our offense exploded for us and put up a lot of runs early and didn’t stop,” said left-hander Kyle Freeland (6-5), who allowed three runs while pitching into the seventh and got his first RBI of the season with a bases-loaded walk.

The Reds matched the third-worst start in franchise history at 21-40 despite getting one of their top pitchers back from his latest major injury.

DeSclafani (0-1) was projected as the Reds’ top starter before he missed all last season with a strained pitching elbow and the first two months of this season with a strained oblique. He was activated off the disabled list before the game and got hit hard at the outset.

Charlie Blackmon had an RBI triple in the first inning and scored on Gonzalez’s infield single. Iannetta hit a two-run homer in the second.

“The first two innings were definitely not the way I wanted them to go,” said DeSclafani, who lasted five innings. “I was excited to be back out there, but I’ve got to get off to a better start. We can’t be in a hole that early.”

Gonzalez connected off Wandy Peralta on a 473-foot hom er that was the longest at Great American Ball Park since 2014 and put the Rockies up 9-1 in the seventh. Gonzalez also singled twice, giving him at least three hits and four RBIs in a game for the first time since 2016.

“Now you’re seeing him come back and play in true CarGo form,” Iannetta said. “It’s fun to watch.”

Freeland went 6 2/3 innings, allowing Scott Schebler’s solo homer in the fifth and Tucker Barnhart’s bases-loaded single in the seventh. Bryan Shaw gave up three runs in the ninth before Wade Davis fanned Scott Schebler for the final out and his NL-leading 19th save in 21 chances.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Jon Gray (5-6) is coming off his shortest start. He lasted only 3 1/3 innings of a 7-4 loss to the Giants, giving up four runs on six hits. He’s 3-0 career against the Reds with a 4.08 ERA.

Reds: Sal Romano (3-6) lasted 5 1/3 innings and gave up five runs during a 6-2 loss in Denver last Friday. He’s 1-1 career against Colorado.

AROUND THE MAJORS

— Max Scherzer pitched eight strong innings to become the first 10-game winner in the majors this season, striking out 13 in the Washington Nationals’ 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night. Scherzer won his ninth consecutive decision while scattering five hits and did not allow a runner past second base until pinch hitter Brad Miller’s two-out double in the eighth. Scherzer struck out Johnny Field, Christian Arroyo and Daniel Robertson on a combined nine pitches in the sixth inning. It was the third nine pitch/three strikeout inning in Nationals history and the first since Scherzer did it against Philadelphia on May 14, 2017.

— Madison Bumgarner tossed six solid innings in his long-awaited season debut but was outpitched by Patrick Corbin as the Arizona Diamondbacks held off San Francisco 3-2, ending the Giants’ five-game winning streak. More than two months after breaking the pinkie on his pitching hand during his final start of spring training, Bumgarner allowed two runs and eight hits in his first regular-season outing.

— Freddie Freeman homered and had four hits, Dansby Swanson and Nick Markakis also went deep and the Atlanta Braves routed the San Diego Padres 14-1. Sean Newcomb and Luke Jackson combined on a four-hitter for the NL East leaders, who unloaded with 18 hits one night after losing the series opener 11-4.

— Andrew Heaney pitched a one-hitter on his 27th birthday to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 1-0 win over the Kansas City Royals. Heaney only allowed a single to Hunter Dozier with one out in the fifth and needed 116 pitches to pitch his first complete game.

— Jose Abreu hit a two-run homer in the first inning of the second game of a doubleheader to spoil Zack Littell’s major league debut, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 6-3 to earn a split. In the first game, Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer with two outs in the eighth for the Twins in a 4-2 victory that ruined a stellar start by White Sox right-hander Reynaldo Lopez.

— Corey Kluber scattered seven hits in seven strong innings and moved into a tie for the American League lead with his ninth win, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2. Kluber gave up a run, struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter for the fifth straight start, a stretch of 35 1/3 innings. The right-hander is tied with New York’s Luis Severino for the league lead in wins.

— J.D. Martinez hit his 20th home run, Steven Wright pitched seven sharp innings in his first start of the season and the Boston Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 6-0. Xander Bogaerts also homered for the Red Sox, who have won six of eight and hold the best record in the majors at 42-19.

— Miguel Andujar hit his first career grand slam, CC Sabathia pitched seven innings to snap a five-start winless streak and the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2. Aaron Hicks added a three-run blast as the Yankees won for the sixth time in seven games. New York is 30-9 since a 9-9 start.

— Alex Cobb delivered his best performance since signing a rich contract with Baltimore late in spring training, helping the Orioles break a seven-game losing streak by beating the New York Mets 2-1. The Orioles ended their longest skid of the season and sent the slumping Mets to their fifth loss in a row. New York has dropped seven straight at Citi Field.

— Kyle Seager, Mike Zunino and Jean Segura all homered off Dallas Keuchel early to back up another solid start by James Paxton and give the Seattle Mariners a 7-1 win over the Houston Astros. The Mariners have won five straight to move ahead of the defending champion Astros and into first place in the American League West.

— Joc Pederson, Yaisel Puig and Cody Bellinger hit home runs and the surging Los Angeles Dodgers slugged their way past the free-falling Pittsburgh Pirates 5-0. Pederson hit a two-run shot off Joe Musgrove in the second inning, Puig led off the fourth with his seventh of the season and Bellinger drilled a long blast that smacked off the batter’s eye in center field against reliever Tyler Glasnow in the sixth.

— Adrian Beltre led off the eighth inning with a tiebreaking homer for the Texas Rangers, who went deep a season-high five times in a 7-4 win over the Oakland Athletics. Beltre made it 5-4 when he connected off reliever Lou Trivino, who then walked Jurickson Profar before Joey Gallo pulled a two-run shot into the right-field seats. It was Gallo’s 16th homer.

— Zach Eflin pitched into the eighth inning, Nick Williams homered and the Philadelphia Phillies snapped a three-game slide with a 6-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Williams had three RBIs and Eflin allowed one run and eight hits in a season-high 7 2/3 innings on an unseasonably cool night at Wrigley Field.

— Brian Anderson and J.T. Riddle homered to help a shaky Jose Urena get his first win of the season as the Miami Marlins stopped a six-game losing streak with a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Anderson had a two-run homer and two singles for the Marlins, who had lost nine of 10.