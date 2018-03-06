Back By Popular Demand – Gordy “CrazyFingers” Lindquist

Gordy “CrazyFingers” Lindquist performed here in 2013 and the audience members left the auditorium with big smiles on their faces. He is coming back to entertain you again! This final event of the Alliance Arts Council’s 2017-2018 season will be on Friday, March 16th 7:00 p.m. at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center.

His performance includes playing the piano upside down and in other uniquely unorthodox positions. Lindquist, who taught music at Dakota College at Bottineau (formerly MSU-Bottineau) for 33 years, has performed as a professional musician since 1959.

He began playing when he was 10. Due to his dexterity, he has been saddled with other nicknames such as Dizzy Fingers or Nimble Fingers but they all mean the same: his hands are a whir when he plays that piano!

Tickets are $10 Adult, $9 Senior, $5 Student and are available at Redman’s Shoes, Carnegie Arts Center, The Ledger and at the door. The whole family will enjoy his show!

This engaging entertainer is co-presented by Gregory’s Insurance, First National Bank, KCOW/Double Q Country Radio, Western Nebraska Real Estate and Bank of the West.