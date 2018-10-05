B-6 Softball District Tournament enters final day with Gering vs NP in semis

B-6 District Softball Tournament
Thursday’s Opening Games
- #4 Scottsbluff 13, #5 Alliance 7
- #6 Chadron 6, #3 Gothenburg 3
- #2 Gering 11, #7 McCook 10
- #1 North Platte 11, Scottsbluff 8
- Gering 15, Chadron 6
- McCook 7, Gothenburg 1 (Gothenburg Eliminated)
- McCook 8, Scottsbluff 0 (Scottsbluff Eliminated)
- Chadron 8, Alliance 7 (Alliance Eliminated)
Friday
- Chadron vs. Gering – Elimination Game
- Elimination Game #2
- Semnfinals: North Platte vs Gering
- Championship: 1:00
For the complete schedule, bracket and updates on district softball through the tournament click here: B-6 Softball Bracket (NSAA)
