B-6 Softball District Tournament enters final day with Gering vs NP in semis

B-6 District Softball Tournament

Thursday’s Opening Games

#4 Scottsbluff 13, #5 Alliance 7

#6 Chadron 6, #3 Gothenburg 3

#2 Gering 11, #7 McCook 10

#1 North Platte 11, Scottsbluff 8

Gering 15, Chadron 6

McCook 7, Gothenburg 1 (Gothenburg Eliminated)

McCook 8, Scottsbluff 0 (Scottsbluff Eliminated)

Chadron 8, Alliance 7 (Alliance Eliminated)

Friday

Chadron vs. Gering – Elimination Game

Elimination Game #2

Semnfinals: North Platte vs Gering

Championship: 1:00

For the complete schedule, bracket and updates on district softball through the tournament click here: B-6 Softball Bracket (NSAA)