B-6 Softball District Tournament enters final day with Gering vs NP in semis

B-6 District Softball Tournament

Thursday’s Opening Games

  • #4 Scottsbluff  13, #5 Alliance 7
  • #6 Chadron 6, #3 Gothenburg 3
  • #2 Gering 11,  #7 McCook 10
  • #1 North Platte 11,  Scottsbluff 8
  • Gering 15, Chadron 6
  • McCook 7, Gothenburg 1  (Gothenburg Eliminated)
  • McCook 8, Scottsbluff 0 (Scottsbluff Eliminated)
  • Chadron 8, Alliance 7  (Alliance Eliminated)

Friday

  • Chadron vs. Gering – Elimination Game
  • Elimination Game #2
  • Semnfinals: North Platte vs Gering
  • Championship: 1:00

 

For the complete schedule, bracket and updates on district softball through the tournament click here:  B-6 Softball Bracket (NSAA)

