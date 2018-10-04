B-6 District Softball Tournament Opens Thursday: Bracket, Game Times

B-6 District Softball Tournament

Thursday’s Opening Games

12:00 – #4 Scottsbluff vs. #5 Alliance – Scottsbluff High School Field – KCOW AM 1400, 92.5 FM (All Alliance Games)

12:00 – #3 Gothenburg vs. #6 Chadron – Oregon Trail Park, Gering

2:00 – #2 Gering vs. #7 McCook – Oregon Trail Park, Gering

2:00 – #1 North Platte vs. SB/ALL Winner – SHS Field

Thursday’s weather forecast in western Nebraska is calling for potential rain and chilly temperatures. For the complete schedule, bracket and updates on district softball through the tournament click here: B-6 Softball Bracket (NSAA)