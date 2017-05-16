B-4 District Golf: Sidney, Scottsbluff, Gering Make State

2017 DISTRICT B-4 BOYS GOLF RESULTS:
West Winds
May 15, 2017
Individual Qualifiers:
1. Connor Dormann (11), Sidney, 75
2. Gabriel Patton (11), Scottsbluff, 76
3. Nathan Dvorak (12), Sidney, 77
4. Grant Maser (12), Gering, 77
5. John Pohlson (10), Adams Central, 78
6. Drake Demasters (10), Sidney, 79
7. Vincent Quijas (11), Scottsbluff, 79
8. Kade Gray (12), McCook, 80
9. Nolan Sughroue (10), Adams Central, 82
10. Gabriel Vielma (11), McCook, 82
10. Brennan Williams (12), Holdrege, 82
Qualifying Teams:
Sidney, 316
Coach: Jeff Yahn
Connor Dormann (11), 75
Nathan Dvorak (12), 77
Drake Demasters (10), 79
Jacob Burke (11), 85
Cole Westfall (11), 93
Scottsbluff, 326
Coach: Nick Goranson
Gabriel Patton (11), 76
Vincent Quijas (11), 79
Samuel McCaslin (11), 85
Gavin Howell (10), 86
Brandyn Larsen (10), 92
Gering, 337
Coach: Keaton Green
Grant Maser (12), 77
Grady Sherrell (11), 84
Joshua Wilson (11), 87
Tanner Rust (9), 89
Justin Scott (10), 96
Individual Qualifiers:
Adams Central
Coach: Don Lyons
John Pohlson (10), 78
McCook
Coach: Rick Haney
Kade Gray (12), 80
Adams Central
Coach: Don Lyons
Nolan Sughroue (10), 82
McCook
Coach: Rick Haney
Gabriel Vielma (11), 82
Holdrege
Coach: Tim Mattson
Brennan Williams (12), 82
Final Team Scores:
Sidney, 316
Scottsbluff, 326
Gering, 337
McCook, 348
Adams Central, 353
Holdrege, 354
Cozad, 356
Chadron, 362
Gothenburg, 364
Ogallala, 368
Alliance, 395
Lexington, 444
(Source: NSAA)