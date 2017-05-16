Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

B-4 District Golf: Sidney, Scottsbluff, Gering Make State

by Leave a Comment

2017 DISTRICT B-4 BOYS GOLF RESULTS:
West Winds
May 15, 2017

Individual Qualifiers:

1. Connor Dormann (11), Sidney, 75

2. Gabriel Patton (11), Scottsbluff, 76

3. Nathan Dvorak (12), Sidney, 77

4. Grant Maser (12), Gering, 77

5. John Pohlson (10), Adams Central, 78

6. Drake Demasters (10), Sidney, 79

7. Vincent Quijas (11), Scottsbluff, 79

8. Kade Gray (12), McCook, 80

9. Nolan Sughroue (10), Adams Central, 82

10. Gabriel Vielma (11), McCook, 82

10. Brennan Williams (12), Holdrege, 82

 

Qualifying Teams:

Sidney, 316

Coach: Jeff Yahn

Connor Dormann (11), 75
Nathan Dvorak (12), 77
Drake Demasters (10), 79
Jacob Burke (11), 85
Cole Westfall (11), 93

 

Scottsbluff, 326

Coach: Nick Goranson

Gabriel Patton (11), 76
Vincent Quijas (11), 79
Samuel McCaslin (11), 85
Gavin Howell (10), 86
Brandyn Larsen (10), 92

 

Gering, 337

Coach: Keaton Green

Grant Maser (12), 77
Grady Sherrell (11), 84
Joshua Wilson (11), 87
Tanner Rust (9), 89
Justin Scott (10), 96

 

Individual Qualifiers:

Adams Central

Coach: Don Lyons

John Pohlson (10), 78

 

McCook

Coach: Rick Haney

Kade Gray (12), 80

 

Adams Central

Coach: Don Lyons

Nolan Sughroue (10), 82

 

McCook

Coach: Rick Haney

Gabriel Vielma (11), 82

 

Holdrege

Coach: Tim Mattson

Brennan Williams (12), 82

 

Final Team Scores:

Sidney, 316

Scottsbluff, 326

Gering, 337

McCook, 348

Adams Central, 353

Holdrege, 354

Cozad, 356

Chadron, 362

Gothenburg, 364

Ogallala, 368

Alliance, 395

Lexington, 444

(Source: NSAA)