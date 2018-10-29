AVFD, HVFD, And Heart Of The Hills Battle Grass Fire East Of Alliance

The Alliance Volunteer Fire Department, Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department, and Heart of the Hills battled a grass fire eight miles east of Alliance on Otoe Road Monday.



The grass fire that started at 10 acres then grew to a 200 acre fire throughout the day on Monday. The fire started around 9:22am. According to Alliance Fire Chief Troy Shoemaker, “We had 11 vehicles on scene between Alliance, Hemingford, and Heart of the Hills with 15 firefighters.” The fire was put out around 1:57pm and firefighters returned to their stations.