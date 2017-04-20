AVFD Chief Shoemaker Talks About Fire On West 10th (Audio, Photos)





According to Alliance Fire Chief Troy Shoemaker, “Alliance Fire received a call at 7:37am this morning of a fire at 910 West 10th Street. Alliance residents know this as the West 10th Street Professional Building, home of Dr. Wilcox and Maxwell Dentistry and other businesses. We had moderate smoke on the Dr. Wilcox and Maxwell side of the building, we did locate a room and contents fire on east side of the building. There is heavy smoke and fire damage in that one room with a hole burned into the floor and smoke damage to the whole building. At this time there are two fire marshals in route to Alliance to assist in the investigation and cause.” Shoemaker says, “it could have been a lot worse than it was.” You can hear a full interview with Shoemaker about the fire below.

According to Doctor Wilcox, “Doctor Wilcox and Maxwell Dentistry will be closed due to smoke damage until further notice.”