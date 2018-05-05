AVFD Called To Highland Park Due To Sprinkler System Issue

According to Al Lorensen of the Alliance Volunteer Fire Department, the fire dept. was called to Highland Park Care Center at 10:38am Saturday morning. Two vehicles and five personnel reported to the care center and observed a small water line break on its fire protection sprinkler system.

Lorensen reports that AVFD personnel shut down the water system and contacted Highland Park’s maintenance provider and sprinkler company.

The incident resulted in some water damage; no injuries were reported.