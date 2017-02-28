Auto Industry Urges Caution On Nebraska Autonomous Car Bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lobbyists for auto manufacturers and dealers say Nebraska should be careful not to over-regulate self-driving vehicles as technology continues to develop.

They testified Tuesday on a bill brought by Sen. Tyson Larson of O’Neill that would create provisions allowing for autonomous vehicles. Eleven states and the District of Columbia have similar laws, but most states don’t govern self-driving cars.

Several companies are testing autonomous vehicles, and auto manufacturers estimate they could be seen widely across the U.S. by 2020.

Uber opposes the bill because of concerns it would restrict future autonomous vehicles. The ride-hailing app has begun testing self-driving cars in Pittsburgh and Tempe, Arizona.