Authorities Say Young Car Driver Died In Collision With Semi 

AINSWORTH, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a teenage girl died when her car collided head-on with a semitrailer in north-central Nebraska.

The accident occurred around 6:20 p.m. Thursday just east of Ainsworth on U.S. Highway 20. The Brown County Sheriff’s Department says the eastbound car crossed the center line and rammed the westbound big rig.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities identified her as 17-year-old Chaeley Ruegge, who lived in Ainsworth.

The truck driver wasn’t injured. He’s been identified as 45-year-old Brian Warren, of Scottsbluff.

The crash cause is being investigated.