HERSHEY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman who fell from a moving vehicle in western Nebraska has died.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was notified about the incident a little after 6 p.m. Monday. It occurred just north of the roundabout on Link 56C on the south side of Hershey.

Chief Deputy Roland Kramer says it’s unclear what happened. The vehicle driver was taken in for questioning and for drug and alcohol testing.

No names have been released.