Authorities Say Two People Died After Adams County Collision

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say two people have died after a collision in south-central Nebraska’s Adams County.

The accident occurred around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, south of Hastings. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says a westbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Parker Short collided at an intersection with a northbound vehicle driven by 20-year-old Isaiah Zapata. They and one of Zapata’s passengers were hospitalized.

The sheriff’s office says two other passengers in Zapata’s vehicle died at a Grand Island hospital: Jessica Guerrero, of Lexington, and Jose Martinez, of Grand Island. Both were 19 years old.

The collision is being investigated. The sheriff’s office says witnesses report that Short ran a stop sign.