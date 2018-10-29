Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

Authorities Say Tom Osborne’s Brother Died In Collision

by Leave a Comment

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 78-year-old Hastings man died in a collision west of Hastings.

John “Jack” Osborne  was the younger brother of former Nebraska congressman and football coach Tom Osborne.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says Jack Osborne was headed south on a county road Sunday around 7:50 p.m. when he didn’t halt at a stop sign and collided with a westbound vehicle on U.S. Highway 6.

Authorities say the other driver, 19-year-old Dariana Burr, of Juniata, wasn’t seriously injured.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *