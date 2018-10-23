Authorities Say Semitrailer Rammed Into Train At Crossing

WALLACE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a truck driver was injured when his semitrailer rammed into a train at a crossing in western Nebraska’s Lincoln County.

Deputies were sent Monday to the state Highway 23 crossing just east of Wallace. The crossing has no crossing arms or flashing lights.

Deputies say truck driver Daniel Rollenhagen saw the train sitting on the tracks, blocking the highway, but he couldn’t stop in time. The 48-year-old Wallace resident was taken to a North Platte hospital.

Deputies say at least two empty grain cars were knocked off the tracks, blocking the highway for most of the night.