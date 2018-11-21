Authorities say pedestrian died after being hit by car

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a pedestrian who died after being struck by a car near Kearney in south-central Nebraska.

The accident occurred around 8 p.m. Tuesday, about a mile and a half (3 kilometers) west of Kearney. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says the car was westbound on a gravel road when it struck the man. He died later at a Kearney hospital. An autopsy has been ordered.

The sheriff’s office identified the pedestrian as 18-year-old Hunter Rheome, of Kearney, and the car driver as 46-year-old Gary Boyd, who lives in rural Kearney.