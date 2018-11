NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man died after falling into some equipment at a plant on the eastern edge of North Platte.

Firefighters and medics were sent to Western Engineering Co. around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, but the 28-year-old man already had died. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says he’d become pinned in an asphalt plant.

His name hasn’t been released.

The accident is being investigated.