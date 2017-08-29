Authorities Say Man Killed In Northeast Nebraska Collision

WEST POINT, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 57-year-old man has been killed in a northeast Nebraska collision.

The accident occurred on a county road around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, about 4½ miles (8 kilometers) southwest of West Point. The Cuming County Sheriff’s Office says northbound and southbound vehicles collided, killing the driver of the northbound vehicle. He’s been identified as David Guenther, who lived in West Point.

The other driver was taken to an Omaha hospital. He’s been identified as 22-year-old Ryan Lawrence, also of West Point.