SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally injured while helping prune a tree in a rural portion of Sarpy County in eastern Nebraska.

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says 55-year-old Fred Trumble was struck around 3 p.m. Saturday at a property about 3 miles (5 kilometers) west of Springfield.

The office says he was flown to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, where he was pronounced dead later.