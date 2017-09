PILGER, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after a farm accident in northeast Nebraska’s Stanton County.

Medics and officers were dispatched around 9:25 p.m. Thursday to a farm about 6 miles (10 kilometers) southeast of Pilger (PIHL’-gur). Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger says the 76-year-old man was working with a tractor and a piece of farm machinery when the machinery collapsed on him.

The man’s name hasn’t been released, pending notification of family members.