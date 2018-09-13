Authorities Say Iowa Man Killed In Nebraska Farm Accident

MURRAY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an Iowa man died in an accident involving a tractor in eastern Nebraska.

The accident occurred Tuesday evening, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) southeast of Murray. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the man became pinned between a tractor tire and a machine he was trying to attach to the tractor.

The sheriff’s office says the man already was dead when deputies and medics arrived. He’s been identified as 61-year-old Richard Kruse. He lived in McIntire, Iowa.