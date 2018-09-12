Authorities Say Gordon Teen Killed In Sheridan County Crash

GORDON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy died after losing control of the pickup truck he was driving in the northern Nebraska Panhandle.

The accident occurred about 5:30 p.m. Saturday on a gravel road about a mile northeast of Gordon. Sheridan County Attorney Jamian Simmons says Eli Hunter was killed when the pickup went out of control and rolled. An unnamed juvenile passenger with him was treated later for minor injuries.

Simmons says the teen was driving under a school permit.

The Gordon-Rushville school district has canceled Friday classes so staffers and student can attend funeral services. Hunter lived in Gordon and was a freshman on the football team.