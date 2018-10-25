Authorities Say Collision Fatally Injured Pickup Passenger South Of Ansley

ANSLEY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a South Dakota man was fatally injured in a collision between a semitrailer and a pickup truck in central Nebraska.

The accident occurred around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at a Custer County road intersection with U.S. Highway 183, about 12 miles (20 kilometers) south of Ansley.

A Nebraska State Patrol report says the eastbound semi driven by 66-year-old David Skeels, of Ansley, didn’t halt at a stop sign and collided on the highway with the southbound pickup being driven by 43-year-old Wyatt Torticill, of Baltic, South Dakota.

The pickup passenger was killed. The patrol identified him as 23-year-old Brandon Massmann, who lived in Brandon, South Dakota. The patrol says Torticill was taken to a Kearney hospital. The patrol report didn’t list any injuries for Skeels.