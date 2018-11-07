Authorities Say Car Driver Died After Collision With Boat

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a car driver died in a collision with a boat being towed in eastern Nebraska.

The accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 6 in Sarpy County, near Interstate 80. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says the car collided with the pontoon boat and its trailer as the pickup truck towing the boat was attempting to turn across traffic.

The sheriff’s office says the car driver died at the scene. He’s been identified as 76-year-old Gary Stott, who lived in Papillion (puh-PIHL’-yuhn). The pickup driver and his passenger were not injured. They’ve been identified as Daniel Klaumann and his wife, LuAnn Klaumann, who live in Gretna.