Authorities Say 2 People Died After 4-Vehicle Accident

SCHUYLER, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say two people were fatally injured in a northeast Nebraska traffic accident involving four vehicles.

The collisions occurred a little before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, between Schuyler and Howells on Nebraska Highway 15. Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl says a northbound sport utility vehicle crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming vehicle. A northbound pickup truck soon struck one of the damaged vehicles, and a southbound semitrailer then struck two of the three damaged vehicles.

Kracl said that 48-year-old Karrie Healey was pronounced dead at the crash scene. Kracl says another driver, 44-year-old Jason Bruns, died later at a hospital. The two other drivers didn’t suffer serious injuries.