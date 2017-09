LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say two men were injured in a fire that damaged a Lincoln home.

The blaze was reported around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, and fire officials say it took about 30 minutes to control. Fire investigator Damon Robbins blamed the blaze on problems within an electrical outlet and a power strip connected to it.

Both injured men were taken to a hospital. A third resident escaped and didn’t need treatment. Their names haven’t been released.