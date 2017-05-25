Authorities Resume Search For Man In Downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities resumed their search Thursday for a man reported missing in a lagoon in downtown Omaha.

Searchers had suspended the search late Wednesday night because of darkness. Fire Battalion Chief Troy Brannen says the water in the Heartland of America Park lagoon is at least 15 feet deep where the man was last seen. It’s unclear what led him to be in the lagoon, which is referred to as ConAgra Lake.

Brannen says it’s possible the man managed to get out of the lagoon and leave the area without being seen.