Authorities Release Name Of SUV Driver Killed In Collision

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an 18-year-old died after his sport utility vehicle collided with a pickup truck just south of Beatrice in southeast Nebraska.

The Gage County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Shawn Vraspir, of Beatrice, was driving west on a county road when he didn’t halt at a stop sign and collided with the northbound pickup on U.S. Highway 77. He was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday afternoon.

The office says the pickup driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries thought to be non-life-threatening. She was identified as 47-year-old Sadie Saunders, of Topeka, Kansas.